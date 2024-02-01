Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 7%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 183,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 663,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,563.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell acquired 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 212,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

