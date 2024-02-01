Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 47,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 44,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Zephyr Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Zephyr Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.