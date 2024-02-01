Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3,231.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $195.69 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,449,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,103 shares of company stock worth $104,828,404. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

