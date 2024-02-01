Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.