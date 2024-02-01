Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

