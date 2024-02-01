Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,156 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 404.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $571,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $710,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ADP opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.06.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

