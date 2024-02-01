Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 150 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,760 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

EXR opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.