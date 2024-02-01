Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 91 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $515.08 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.98.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

