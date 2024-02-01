Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 237 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average of $135.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.