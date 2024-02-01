ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $16.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.