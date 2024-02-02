1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 81,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 414,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $657.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

