12,400 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 37.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,201.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 179,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

MTDR stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

