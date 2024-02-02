133,002 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 133,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. SharkNinja makes up 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000.

NYSE:SN traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 47.90. 89,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 49.10. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

SN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 57.00.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

