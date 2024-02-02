180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
180 Life Sciences Stock Performance
ATNFW opened at $0.00 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About 180 Life Sciences
