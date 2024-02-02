18,750 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IUSB opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.