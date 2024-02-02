18,750 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
IUSB opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.