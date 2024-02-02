2,100 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,029,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.10.

View Our Latest Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $270.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day moving average of $283.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.