23,710 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

