3,647,446 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,647,446 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,946,000. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.45% of Transocean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Transocean stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

