36,728 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $85,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE SHAK opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,969.24 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.