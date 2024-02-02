3,900 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,861,842.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,861,842.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,077 shares of company stock valued at $104,224,222 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

NYSE SNOW opened at $199.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

