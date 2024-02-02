46,557 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.99. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

