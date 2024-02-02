4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $18.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.65.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,192,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 586,428 shares of company stock worth $11,478,330. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,210,000. State Street Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

