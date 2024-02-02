6,687 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.8 %

BABA traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

