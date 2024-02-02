803 Shares in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2,111.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 819.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 58,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

BATS OILK opened at $43.09 on Friday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61.

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

