89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000.

Shares of 89bio stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 132,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,768. The stock has a market cap of $908.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

