A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,547. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

