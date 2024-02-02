A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.150 EPS.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $78.98. 51,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,955. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,039 shares of company stock worth $5,591,547. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,748,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,894,000 after buying an additional 155,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

