ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 12.44%.

ABB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 40,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,684. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. ABB has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after buying an additional 40,009 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in ABB by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in ABB by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBNY shares. Citigroup raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

