AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $167.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.79. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.