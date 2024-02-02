AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after acquiring an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $168.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $302.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.01). AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

