AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.05-11.25 EPS.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.20. 1,009,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $170.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,070,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Earnings History for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.