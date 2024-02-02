AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.05-11.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.20. 1,009,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $170.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,070,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

