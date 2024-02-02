AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.05-11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.26. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.79. The company has a market cap of $301.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,794,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12,458.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,130,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

