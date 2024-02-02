ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.26.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

