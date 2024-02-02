ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.53. 119,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,097.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at $294,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

