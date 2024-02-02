ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,880 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises approximately 7.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 2.50% of Liberty Global worth $197,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

