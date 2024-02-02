Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 179,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.93. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

