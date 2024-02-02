Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS.

ATGE stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. 265,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,254. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $1,397,594. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

