Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.750 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 3.1 %

ATGE stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. 288,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,351. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $1,397,594. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

