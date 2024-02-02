Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.88.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.85, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,217,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.