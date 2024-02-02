Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down to $39.67

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.67, but opened at $38.25. Affirm shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 2,146,863 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Affirm Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

