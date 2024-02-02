AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,343,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230,265 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $59,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,608,003. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.