Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.9 %

APD opened at $257.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.27. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

