Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $146.49 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,638,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,210,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,210,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,476,731 shares of company stock valued at $203,443,220 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

