Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.4 %

ALB stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.97. The company had a trading volume of 834,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,960. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.16.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

