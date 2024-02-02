Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

AA stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Alcoa's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 18.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 343,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,557,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 482.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after purchasing an additional 924,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alcoa by 135.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 229,080 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

