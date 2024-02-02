ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Position Lifted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth $411,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 44.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 592,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

ALLETE Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 51,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,161. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

