Alliance Global Partners Comments on Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curaleaf in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $333.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.07 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%.

Curaleaf Stock Up 5.9 %

Curaleaf Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

