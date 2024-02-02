Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPIFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Free Report)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.