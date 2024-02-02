Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $16,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
Featured Stories
