Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

