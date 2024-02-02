Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.59 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $7.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.47. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

